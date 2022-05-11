Mini Motorways turns on its high beams to shine the light on the Night Lights update, packed with two new iconic maps and highly-requested features.
The Night Lights update features:
- Two brand new maps! Explore Poland’s largest city of Warsaw, located on the winding Vistula River, and help to deliver the capital’s 1.8 million commuters to their destinations. Next, make your way across continents to the ancient Thai city of Chiang Mai where you can test your skills by planning your city around the Old City Moat.
- If you have Mini Motorways on Nintendo Switch, you can now do a one-time sync between your Steam account and your Switch, so you can pick up right where you left off!
- Headlights for Night Mode! Tackle cities at all hours of the day and night with your high beams on and watch your cities grow brighter than ever before.
- Various menu performance improvements and bug fixes including improvements to leaderboards.
We hope you enjoy tackling cities on the go, with the Night Lights update as your guiding light!
Changed files in this update