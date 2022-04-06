New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.012_The_Zeusathon

This one has an absolute ton of balance tuning from Zeus, in both DLC2 and DLC3.

Badger also made a number of improvements to the Zenith Architrave, to make them work better in certain edge cases, as well as get more of their cool toys that they were missing. He also fixed some corner cases with the AI Hunter.

cml has updated his AI Core Shield Generators mod, and I got a bunch more art in place for DLC2 and DLC3.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!