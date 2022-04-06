 Skip to content

MH-Zombie update for 6 April 2022

5 April 2022 (first update)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ladies and gentlemen,

The first update for MH-Zombie is now live. I addressed the items which needed to be fixed, as well as a few of the easier to implement requests. See below for the change log:

Fixed:

Invert Y de-select inverting horizontal inertial look.
Cloud acting like a solid object.

Changed:

Upgrade notice now flashes on the left multi-purpose display (MPD) until 'ok' selected in map view or mission menu, or until upgrade is started at the FARP.
Tutorial completion no longer required to start the game.

Added:

Separate Controls menu, with added option to invert look separately from cyclic.

Start Options Menu Statistics page.

Start Options Menu Badges page.

Please continue to let me know any issues you run into so I can get them fixed, and have a great day!

-Joe

Changed files in this update

MH-Zombie Content Depot 1429351
  • Loading history…
