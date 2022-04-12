Substance 3D Painter 7.4.3

Bugfix with support of 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse in 2D Viewport
Added:
[SpaceMouse] Support of 3DConnexion SpaceMouse in 2D Viewport
Fixed:
[Color Picker] Cannot write in hexadecimal field
[Color Management] Resources used in projection mode are not color managed in the overlay
[Color Management] Errors are not reported in log
[SpaceMouse] Remove generic error message if user does not have a SpaceMouse
[SpaceMouse] When loading a project, pivot point is always hidden
[Bakers] "Average normals" setting has no effect in UV Tile projects
[UV Tile] Inactive uv tiles overlays disappear when reloading mesh with different tiles
[Scripting][Python] Remote scripting is broken
[Scripting][Python] Several channels cannot be queried from API and it raises an error
[Scripting][Python] Crash when using ProjectEditionEntered event
[Scripting][Python] Crash when calling get_active_stack()
Known Issues:
3Dconnexion SpaceMouse not supported on MacOS
[UI] Horizontal scroll bar with color management appearing in some cases in new project window
[Bakers] "Average normals" setting has no effect in UV Tile projects
[Mac M1] Smart materials are not displayed correctly
[Color Management] Resources used in projection mode are not color managed in the overlay
[Color Picker] Cannot write in hexadecimal field
