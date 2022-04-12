Substance 3D Painter 7.4.3

Bugfix with support of 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse in 2D Viewport

Added:

[SpaceMouse] Support of 3DConnexion SpaceMouse in 2D Viewport

Fixed:

[Color Picker] Cannot write in hexadecimal field

[Color Management] Resources used in projection mode are not color managed in the overlay

[Color Management] Errors are not reported in log

[SpaceMouse] Remove generic error message if user does not have a SpaceMouse

[SpaceMouse] When loading a project, pivot point is always hidden

[Bakers] "Average normals" setting has no effect in UV Tile projects

[UV Tile] Inactive uv tiles overlays disappear when reloading mesh with different tiles

[Scripting][Python] Remote scripting is broken

[Scripting][Python] Several channels cannot be queried from API and it raises an error

[Scripting][Python] Crash when using ProjectEditionEntered event

[Scripting][Python] Crash when calling get_active_stack()

Known Issues:

3Dconnexion SpaceMouse not supported on MacOS

[UI] Horizontal scroll bar with color management appearing in some cases in new project window

[Mac M1] Smart materials are not displayed correctly

