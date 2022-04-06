Update v0.12.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8504095 · Last edited 6 April 2022 – 00:39:11 UTC by Wendy

v0.12.6

● Fixed bug with vision drain

● Fixed bug with jump plus crouch at same time

● Fixed bug with crouch while not grounded

● Added new background music to chapter 1

● MainMenu music wasn't attached to soundtrack fixed now

● Fixed other minor bugs

v0.12.5

● Fixed save point at Operation room where the key disapears and moved it to the key itself to include into the saving point

● Fixed bug in vision once drained on 0 your stamina will stay at 0 forever

● Made all soliders disappear once you turn the alarm off; they will be fighting the alien.

● Improved soliders Damage and vision you aren't supposed to fight them.

● Fixed other bugs

v0.12.4

● Vent handler hitbox had problem fixed now

● Added notice when pick up item

v0.12.3

● Zombie at the start will follow a static waypoints to make them easier silent killed

● Added cutscene at the operation room end point once reach door to make it easier to players to grasp the goals

● Fixed Zombie vision drain, because of the quicker refill energy

● Zombie in operation room improved his no forget system so it will chase you

● Added new chased sound tracks hope you like them

● You can open inventory now while crouching

● Other glitch and bug fix

● Future Plans (Chapter 3, Adding button to disable guides and tips at the start, improving Shooter AI, improving main character animations, including most of audio tracks to sound controller specially the one in cut scenes)