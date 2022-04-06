Update V0.850 (test build)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello punishers! We have a lot of things to show you in this update. We are closing down our first and partly second parts of the roadmap. We were also fixing multiple bugs from before, which appeared after adding new features. However, the game still needs more testing, so we are putting the update into the test build first.





To Opt Into the Test branch

Launch the Steam Client.

Go to the LIBRARY tab.

Right-click on She Will Punish Them and select Properties.

Then click the BETAS tab.

Then select "test-Test Version" from the drop-down and close the window.

Then update the game and you are ready to go.

You can opt-out at any time to get the default version of the game.





You can see below what has been added in this build:

Dual Wielding

Hell Arena

Spears

Amulets and Rings

Shared Experience

In-game achievements

Gallery of lingerie

Hide/Show a certain piece of armor.

Sell minions feature

Added new and finalized old maps.

More weapons

