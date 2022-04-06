 Skip to content

She Will Punish Them update for 6 April 2022

Update V0.850 (test build)

Hello punishers! We have a lot of things to show you in this update. We are closing down our first and partly second parts of the roadmap. We were also fixing multiple bugs from before, which appeared after adding new features. However, the game still needs more testing, so we are putting the update into the test build first.

To Opt Into the Test branch

  • Launch the Steam Client.
  • Go to the LIBRARY tab.
  • Right-click on She Will Punish Them and select Properties.
  • Then click the BETAS tab.
  • Then select "test-Test Version" from the drop-down and close the window.
  • Then update the game and you are ready to go.

You can opt-out at any time to get the default version of the game.

You can see below what has been added in this build:

  • Dual Wielding
  • Hell Arena
  • Spears
  • Amulets and Rings
  • Shared Experience
  • In-game achievements
  • Gallery of lingerie
  • Hide/Show a certain piece of armor.
  • Sell minions feature
  • Added new and finalized old maps.
  • More weapons

