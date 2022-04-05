Welcome to the playtest!

Share · View all patches · Build 8503904 · Last edited 6 April 2022 – 00:09:17 UTC by Wendy

If there is any feedback, it's more than welcome!

What to expect from this Playtest.

-A few bugs here and there.

-Balancing issues.

-Act 1 will get more groups of enemies soon.

-Act 2 is not done yet, I've added the enemies to get an idea of what to expect.

Few missing things;

-Inventory

-Stats in the pause menu

-Pause menu at certain areas

Things that will change going forward;

-Making the game prettier and adding more spells to the game to make enemies more unique.

-New animations

Feedback on what you'd like to see in the game is appreciated.