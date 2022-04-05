Welcome to the playtest!

If there is any feedback, it's more than welcome!
What to expect from this Playtest.
-A few bugs here and there.
-Balancing issues.
-Act 1 will get more groups of enemies soon.
-Act 2 is not done yet, I've added the enemies to get an idea of what to expect.
Few missing things;
-Inventory
-Stats in the pause menu
-Pause menu at certain areas
Things that will change going forward;
-Making the game prettier and adding more spells to the game to make enemies more unique.
-New animations
Feedback on what you'd like to see in the game is appreciated.
Changed files in this update