Update Notes 5 April 2022

Hey all! Hope you're well. I was out of action with illness for a little bit, and since then I've been working on a brand new way to book angles!
So the general idea is that an angle is made up of multiple Story Beats. You can add as many beats to an angle as you like, and each beat is rated on different skills, and the overall score is an average by time of all the beats. The auto booker doesn't do much with these right now, but its at least functional until I flesh it out (every angle is a brawl when the autobooker does its thing)
Whats New
- Replaced old angle screen with a new Angle Beats screen
- Added double click to add workers on the booking screen (click a dragging spot first to dictate where double clicking will take them
- Updated some styles in aurora skin
- Added support for backdrop filters on panels (creating a nice blur effect on aurora skin)
- Added support for background videos when a background.mp4 is present in Game Folder (pretty, though a bit more resource intensive!)
- Fixed bug where people who hadn't debuted could get engaged/married
- Adjusted random event occurrence rates
- Added logic for fast/slow learners and fast/slow decliners for worker's skill growth
- Adjusted gimmick modifiers to work with beats
- Balancing for skill improvements/reductions
- Top Nav back button now says where you're going by clicking it
- Altered rehiring logic
- Added fix for Medical Page when someone is in rehab
- Made charts use the same font as the rest of the game skin
- Overhauled the segment overview screen
- Added a check before deleting segments
- Fixed bug with spaces in venue images
- Ordered Match Gimmicks Alphabetically
Changed files in this update