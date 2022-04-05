Update Notes 5 April 2022

Hey all! Hope you're well. I was out of action with illness for a little bit, and since then I've been working on a brand new way to book angles!

So the general idea is that an angle is made up of multiple Story Beats. You can add as many beats to an angle as you like, and each beat is rated on different skills, and the overall score is an average by time of all the beats. The auto booker doesn't do much with these right now, but its at least functional until I flesh it out (every angle is a brawl when the autobooker does its thing)

Whats New