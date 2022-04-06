Jumphobia: Homeward Bound Developer Blog #2

Hello everyone,

In this blog, I would like to go over my transition onto Jumphobia Homeward Bound and particularly creating the game's plot.

Normally when I begin a creative writing project I begin with a basic concept and branch out into something larger. This was not the case on this project. I came onto the project a little way into development and the skeleton of the game was firmly in place. On this frame, I have adorned the story.

It makes the process quicker, I played through the game and extrapolated from the art and level design already created. A lot of the hard work had already been done. I interpreted what each room’s function could have been and from here named the room. I added data terminals to give hints of an overarching narrative and a wider world I had in mind in the background.

As I continued to play through the game more and set the post-apocalyptic scene, my momentum grew and organizations, names, and context became apparent. As a process, it is quite fun and liberating to have the basics done for you. Making small creative decisions is easy.

My favorite thing to do was make futuristic adverts. Imagining how capitalism has developed even when the world around has turned to ash and waste. We humans find a way to capitalize on the world's possible outcome. I find it entertaining, the cyclical nature of human behavior. We all end up doing the same things over again.

After that stage, I started to delve into the cutscenes and storyboarding for those. I am not a gifted artist, but I was pleased with the design when it was eventually back from the creative team. I was given the ability to tell more of the story not just through text.

Looking at the game once it's finished, made me appreciate the grander view of what I had helped to make. I find it fascinating to be part of this process. I like working with a team, it means we can all work to our strengths.

I hope you enjoyed this behind-the-scenes look into indie game development. And if you've read this far don't forget to wishlist our game! It really helps developers.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1781380/Jumphobia_Homeward_Bound/

Until the next blog!

Freddie Churchill

Lead Writer

Wix Games