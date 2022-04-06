The Long Dark Updated to v2.00 [91441]

Hello Community,

We have released our v2.00 (91441) Quality of Life Update for The Long Dark. This update includes some significant bug fixes, along with game and performance improvements. Please note that it may take time to update across all platforms.

Thank you for your patience and support. Please remember to visit our Support Portal if you encounter any issues while playing the game.

A note about the Unity Upgrade:

This Quality of Life update includes a major update of the Unity Engine, to version 2019.4.19f1. Updating Unity touches every system we have in the game, and requires the entire game to be tested. Despite our best efforts, it is possible that such a major update to core technology may have unforeseen outcomes. If you experience any bugs or unusual behaviour that you think might be the result of this Unity update, please submit a Bug Report to our Support Portal.

Please note that this update will likely impact any mods you may have installed or have created. While we don’t provide any official support for mods, please feel free to visit our Mod Forum with any questions and we will monitor questions to help where we can.

GENERAL FIXES

[Update] Updated Unity to 2019.4.19f1

[Rendering] Fixed an issue that caused excessive Z-Fighting (flickering) to appear on numerous objects and the environment when playing the game on Linux.

[Rendering] Updated Linux builds to use Vulcan by default.

[General] Optimized save data to help reduce the overall size of save files.

[General] Fixed an issue that could cause stuttering or freezes when Lighting a Campfire or Torch.

[General] Fixed an issue that caused containers that the Player had already searched, to re-randomize their contents.

[General] Fixed the issue where explosion decals from Noisemakers disappeared between game sessions.

[Gameplay] Added measures to prevent Players from falling through objects when they wake after sleeping.

USER INTERFACE

[Map] Fixed an issue that caused the Prepper Caches to appear on the Map, even when the Player hasn’t Surveyed that area.

[UI] Blackrock Region: Fixed an incorrect button icon for the “Go Down” prompt when using the Elevator found in the Blackrock Mine.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused some text on the Main Menu to render at a lower resolution than expected.

[UI] Fixed an issue that prevented Players from properly opening the Radial Menu when Steam Input was enabled.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused the Crafting Filter to default to the Ammunition Crafting Filter for all benches, after interacting with the Ammunition Crafting Bench.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused Subtitles and Closed Captions to no longer appear when the Voiceover audio level was set to 0.

[UI] Fixed an issue that would cause fuel to automatically be added to a fire when accessing the “Add Fuel” menu with an Xbox Controller.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused item-related warning messages to appear underneath menus when attempting to use them.

[UI] Fixed an issue that caused some locations to report as newly discovered when they had already been discovered.

[UI] Fixed an issue where the Journal displayed the incorrect number of collectable Buffer Memories.

[UI] Fixed an issue where the Blackrock Region map was missing some roads.

[UI] Fixed an issue that would cause an empty UI box to appear if the Player pressed “Escape” when viewing the Cooking Slot menu.

ART FIXES

[Enviro] General art and environment polish pass on all Regions.

[Enviro] Fixed numerous locations where bushes and grass would clip through the environment or other objects.

[Enviro] Fixed a number of floating objects found throughout the world.

[Enviro] Fixed a small hole found on the interior geometry of cars.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed an issue that caused light effects to appear in the Steam Tunnels during the Aurora, even if there are no electrical items in the area.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed a misaligned water trigger so that Players will no longer drown before reaching the water below the Power Plant entrance.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed numerous locations that provided Players with access to invalid areas of the Region.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed many floating or misplaced objects.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed many issues where items could fall through the world if dropped at certain locations.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed many issues where players could become stuck or fall through the world.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed many issues where snow wasn't being lit correctly.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed an issue that caused some door frames to disappear, allowing Players to unintentionally see through them.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Adjusted the Level of Detail settings in a number of locations to prevent geometry from unsightly popping-in.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed scaling issues with some of the rock facades found throughout the region.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed an issue that prevented the Player from breaking down the Hand Truck found in the Prison Interior.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed an issue that would cause some materials to float after breaking down an object when in the Old Substation.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed a small hole found in the Steam Tunnel geo.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Replaced a static version of the Car Battery found in some vehicles with the correct (interactable) version.

[Enviro] Blackrock Region: Fixed an issue that would cause Players to sink through the planks found in the Mines if they saved the game and then reloaded while standing on the planks.

[Enviro] Hushed River Valley: Fixed various Birch Saplings that were placed too deeply in the snow.

SURVIVAL

[Gameplay] Mountain Town: Fixed an issue that would cause the Key for Paradise Meadows Farm to de-spawn, preventing Players from being able to retrieve it.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that caused Carcasses to decay faster than intended.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that caused the Ballistic Vest’s buff to remain active even after the vest was taken off.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that prevented the Noisemaker from exploding if thrown at exactly the same time a struggle starts.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that would cause some items found in the Blackrock Mines to create new stacks when added to inventory, instead of stacking with existing items.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue that caused Noisemakers to become unlit if lit before transitioning through a load screen, resulting in inconsistent fuse burn times.

[Gameplay] Fixed an issue where players could interact with containers while holding a lit Noisemaker.

[Crafting] Fixed an issue where Crampon Repair mistakenly required a Sewing Kit.

[Crafting] Crafting the Noisemaker will no longer increase your Repair Skill.

[Crafting] Fixed an issue that allowed Players to craft more Bullets then their current supply of Gunpowder would allow.

WINTERMUTE

Please note that this section contains spoilers for WINTERMUTE.

[EP 2] Fixed an issue that could prevent the Player from being able to open the gate to the Carter Dam.

[EP 2] Fixed missing dialogue audio when asking Methuselah about Wildlife.

[EP 4] Fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang or enter other incorrect states if an autosave occurred while a cinematic was playing. This addresses numerous issues including NPCs becoming stuck or the game loading to a black screen.

[EP 4] Fixed an issue that would cause Players to become stuck in the Suffocating state if they saved and reloaded while suffocating.

[EP 4] Blackrock Blues: Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to climb through the window leading to the Infirmary.

CUSTOM MODE

[Custom] Fixed an issue so that Voyager and Stalker default difficulty are now correctly set to “Random.”

CHALLENGE MODES

[Darkwalker] Fixed an issue that prevented Players from resting when suffering from the Anxious/Afraid Affliction.

[Archivist\As the Dead Sleep] Fixed an issue that would cause locations to incorrectly appear as “Surveyed” at the start of the Challenge.

[As the Dead Sleep] Fixed an issue that would cause the Journal to appear corrupted if the challenge ended while the Journal was open.

