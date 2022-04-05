 Skip to content

SURV1V3 update for 5 April 2022

Hotfix

Build 8503271

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a hotfix, addressing a few bugs (hoping this is the last hotfix for version 1.0.5, and looking forward to version 1.1 with survival season 3):

  • SteamVR: SteamVR should not start when using Oculus headsets
  • tablet map: green/white circles not visible client-side and safehouse state is not updated in real-time
  • melee: zeds disappearing or not in sync while stabbed
  • survival: crate color not in sync between host and clients
  • menu map: culling too aggressive with low-level graphics setting
  • nowhere map: pedestrian area with white floor

Thanks for reporting them! 👍

ps: for Quest users using VD, we're in contact with them to fix a problem causing VD to not render our game in VR. Meanwhile, feel free to use Oculus Air Link!

Changed files in this update

SURV1V3 -REL- Depot Depot 722183
  • Loading history…
