Share · View all patches · Build 8503271 · Last edited 5 April 2022 – 21:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Just a hotfix, addressing a few bugs (hoping this is the last hotfix for version 1.0.5, and looking forward to version 1.1 with survival season 3):

SteamVR: SteamVR should not start when using Oculus headsets

tablet map: green/white circles not visible client-side and safehouse state is not updated in real-time

melee: zeds disappearing or not in sync while stabbed

survival: crate color not in sync between host and clients

menu map: culling too aggressive with low-level graphics setting

nowhere map: pedestrian area with white floor

Thanks for reporting them! 👍

ps: for Quest users using VD, we're in contact with them to fix a problem causing VD to not render our game in VR. Meanwhile, feel free to use Oculus Air Link!