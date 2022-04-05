Just a hotfix, addressing a few bugs (hoping this is the last hotfix for version 1.0.5, and looking forward to version 1.1 with survival season 3):
- SteamVR: SteamVR should not start when using Oculus headsets
- tablet map: green/white circles not visible client-side and safehouse state is not updated in real-time
- melee: zeds disappearing or not in sync while stabbed
- survival: crate color not in sync between host and clients
- menu map: culling too aggressive with low-level graphics setting
- nowhere map: pedestrian area with white floor
Thanks for reporting them! 👍
ps: for Quest users using VD, we're in contact with them to fix a problem causing VD to not render our game in VR. Meanwhile, feel free to use Oculus Air Link!
