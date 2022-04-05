Patch Notes 1.0.18

Hey everyone!

Between the demo and the full release, we changed a lot of mechanics which we believed would make the game more challenging. One such change we made was that we removed the guarantee of increasing a Potential 20 to 21, but as a compensation we increased the chances of lower Potentials to go up to 21.

We’ve constantly monitoring feedback from the community, and we heard your concerns about this change.

The Potentiflator now again guarantees an increase of 1 Potential. We did keep the increased changes for Coromon with a Potential below Potential 20, so that’s a win-win!

Another such change is the difficulty in forced minigames like Flappy Swurmy. We’ve reverted this back to Swurmy Rush, which is a much easier game to complete. Flappy Swurmy is now available on your home PC, and will be featured in an upcoming side quest.

Another impactful change is for the competitive scene. When Coromon are reverted to level 50 for matches, their Potential points are no longer reverted with the level. So if you’ve unlocked all the potential points on level 99, you will keep them all!

If you run into any new issues, or just want to join the community, you can join our Discord.

Shine Bright!

Crashes

Fixed a crash that could happen when receiving your Gauntlet at the reception.

Fixed a crash when Kerrin transferred a Coromon to or from a Platinum Spinner.

Fixed an issue with Soul Swap in online battles. This skill should no longer invalidate the battle.

Issues

Loose Cannon skill now applies burn to the target instead of the user.

Alavi is now available as a Recall location once you leave Jarl’s house.

We also made sure that players that reached this point can also Teleport back into Alavi, if they left.

Vlamma is now available as a Recall location at first arrival. The cutscene that triggered a bit after arriving prevented this.

Bren can no longer be handed in to Roman at the Traitformator.

Armado refound his energy and is no longer constantly resting in battles.

Fixed some walls in Alavi’s houses which players could walk through.

Fixed some walls in Frozen Peak which players could walk through.

Updated Frozen Cave 5 so that all chests are reachable.

Randomizer mode is unlocked again after defeating Voltgar and returning to the lab afterwards. It is also unlocked for players that already passed this point.

Fixed minecarts from driving through the end-of-track blockers on rare occasions.

Replaced a ledge in Mount Muspel floor 3 with a minecart to prevent a softlock

We’ve ensured that playersnow have the Sun Band in their inventory after defeating Light Sensei.

The Pep Talk Trait is now usable on other Coromon when the user has overcharged SP.

Coromon that were EvoBlocked by the EvoBlocker item which we removed, can now evolve again.

We’ve made sure that Gauntlet Coupons can be handed in at the reception again.

Dark Magic Ucaclaw and Dark Magic Centilla should no longer appear as starters in the “Replace with stage 1 Coromon” randomiser setting.

The starters are now randomized the first time, instead of having to reload the area.

After getting totally destroyed by lots of players, the titans after Voltgar had their base stats increased.

Randomizer mode no longer gives duplicate Traits to Coromon.

Intelligent Trait only works for wild Coromon.