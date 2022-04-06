Achievements unlocked!

Hey everyone! I am very happy to finally say: achievements are here! The latest update brings the first set of Lost Sunday Comics achievements. From opening to fully reading The Lost Sunday, I hope you will have a little bit of pleasure discovering all 10 achievements, most of them added as hidden. And now that the system is up and running, each new book will bring even more achievements.

Imagine Utopias - watch our latest stream!

We also have been live streaming recently, to talk about our upcoming book, Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets, and also about buying Lost Sunday Comics with Kindness. We recorded the entire stream, even when the gods of tech failed us (actually, that was just me ːsteamhappyː), and you can watch it right here or on our YouTube channel.

What's next?



Improved reading functionality (specifically the zoom function), more magic (why have a cookie if you cannot eat it?) and of course, Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets are some of the new updates that are coming for Lost Sunday Comics**. We are also working a lot for our upcoming Kickstarter campaign, which is why we will be streaming more. Keep an eye here or on our social media if you ever want to join us live!