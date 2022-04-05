Rule No. 1 (UPDATE 1.5)

We're finally here:

-- 2 new game-modes and leaderboards (Zombies and You Miss, You Die).

-- 1 new weapon (AK-47).

-- 1 new reward image (Sleepy Rule).

-- Gameplay changes (Weapons are all available at the start and auto-cycle).

-- Controller support (Partial).

-- Game functions now bindable to the mouse (accessibility).

-- Recoil and camera motion changes (Not so spazzy, really pulled back or eliminated).

-- Removed the sprint function and sped up Rule's default movement speed to the old sprint speed.

-- HUD changes.

-- Sprint recharges much faster.

-- Fixes.

We REALLY hope that you enjoy this one! Please tell your friends about the game (if you can) and go to the community hub or the discord if you need to reach us!

Whew! Now back to work on Rule No. 2!

THANKS SO MUCH!

-- Oddkins, Director, Walk Without Rhythm Games.

: )