Version update - 1.8.0 (added new story)

Hi everyone,

We've been working hard on the game, and have now added a new side story to Bistro Days, where you take a trip to the beach with your dream girl!

The side story will unlock once you successfully complete any girls' route, and then you will be able to play it through with that girl. Should you complete multiple routes you will get a choice as to who you wish to spend time with.

For those who have already got the game and have already successfully won a girl's heart, provided you have achieved the correct Steam achievement for completing the route, the side story will be unlocked and you should receive a dialogue pop-up telling you as such. If you encounter any issues with accessing the side story please leave a comment.

Other fixes in this version:

Added gender confirm. You will now be able to confirm your chosen gender before moving on to name choice.

Moved the achievement location in the code. You will now only receive the route completion achievement on Steam once the final chapter has ended completely, rather than mid-way.

Additional bug fixes and updated version number.

We hope you continue to enjoy Bistro Days!