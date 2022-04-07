Patch 0.16.8 - Crafting & Professions

Greetings heroes of the realm! We’re quite excited with today’s major content update, which brings crafting along with several other features that will add new strategic layers to the game. To begin with, from now on you can modify your gear and weapons, and add special powers that will be described in (very cool) prefixes and suffixes. For example: a Hallowed Longbow of the Titan would give your arrows the highest bonus damage possible, as well as increasing the power of your heals. And of course it sounds epic as hell which is always a bonus!

Jokes aside, this offers an extra layer of customization: with this option every character will be even more unique, with special gear that adapts to their skills and abilities, reflecting better your playstyle. This update also implements potion crafting at the consumable shops. We’re also adding two new profession nodes, Gathering and Fishing, each with their own mini-games; with these two professions you will get the materials you need for crafting your gear and potions.

While these are the main features of this update, there’s much more to it – lots of quality-of-life additions and balance fixes, not to mention some good bug-squashing. Check out the full patch notes below!

FEATURES

You can now mod your gear and weapons using materials at the equipment shops, adding prefixes and suffixes that describe their new powers

Added Gathering and Fishing profession nodes each with their own mini-games

You can now craft potions at the consumable shops

Terrain objects now fade when they are obstructing the view from a character or your selected hex

Added crate types that block LOS

You can now stack/split item stacks

Added more potion types

Added more item modifiers

GENERAL CHANGES

Consumables now cost no AP but have a cooldown

Removed the link to Difficulties and Enemy Modifiers

Increased chance of obtaining Legendary (4% > 8%) and Mythic (1% > 2%) items from gambling

Changed Act 2 merchant Noor to sell materials instead of reforging items

Made resource nodes more plentiful but only have 1 charge per node

Increased item stack cap from 99 to 999

Inventory filters are now cleared when switching from 'buy' to 'sell' functions (and vice versa) in a shop

SKILL CHANGES

Changed Dark Ritual to cost 1 AP instead of 0 AP

BUG FIXES