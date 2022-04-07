Patch 0.16.8 - Crafting & Professions

Greetings heroes of the realm! We’re quite excited with today’s major content update, which brings crafting along with several other features that will add new strategic layers to the game. To begin with, from now on you can modify your gear and weapons, and add special powers that will be described in (very cool) prefixes and suffixes. For example: a Hallowed Longbow of the Titan would give your arrows the highest bonus damage possible, as well as increasing the power of your heals. And of course it sounds epic as hell which is always a bonus!
Jokes aside, this offers an extra layer of customization: with this option every character will be even more unique, with special gear that adapts to their skills and abilities, reflecting better your playstyle. This update also implements potion crafting at the consumable shops. We’re also adding two new profession nodes, Gathering and Fishing, each with their own mini-games; with these two professions you will get the materials you need for crafting your gear and potions.
While these are the main features of this update, there’s much more to it – lots of quality-of-life additions and balance fixes, not to mention some good bug-squashing. Check out the full patch notes below!
FEATURES
- You can now mod your gear and weapons using materials at the equipment shops, adding prefixes and suffixes that describe their new powers
- Added Gathering and Fishing profession nodes each with their own mini-games
- You can now craft potions at the consumable shops
- Terrain objects now fade when they are obstructing the view from a character or your selected hex
- Added crate types that block LOS
- You can now stack/split item stacks
- Added more potion types
- Added more item modifiers
GENERAL CHANGES
- Consumables now cost no AP but have a cooldown
- Removed the link to Difficulties and Enemy Modifiers
- Increased chance of obtaining Legendary (4% > 8%) and Mythic (1% > 2%) items from gambling
- Changed Act 2 merchant Noor to sell materials instead of reforging items
- Made resource nodes more plentiful but only have 1 charge per node
- Increased item stack cap from 99 to 999
- Inventory filters are now cleared when switching from 'buy' to 'sell' functions (and vice versa) in a shop
SKILL CHANGES
- Changed Dark Ritual to cost 1 AP instead of 0 AP
BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue where Blind wasn't affected by range modifiers
- Fixed issue where Soul Fracture was only lowering targets Max Health and Max Mana by 10% instead of 20%
- Fixed issue where Skull Mace was marked as a wand
- Fixed issue where you could cast Immolate on yourself and allies
- Fixed issue where Soft Step would make it so you couldn't pick up potions
- Fixed issue that could cause a long load time the first time you open a shop
- Fixed issue where text popups were unclear and difficulty to read
- Fixed issue where you could use potions when its not your turn
- Fixed issue where the node map would reflect off water in Water Temple maps
- Fixed issue where Thunder Wrath would target barrels and crates
- Fixed issue where if you clicked on a shrine hex to move there, you would be unable to end your turn
Changed files in this update