April Update

Hello dear players.

Herewith I present you the last update of Andalia for a while. I'll be quite busy in the coming months and weeks, so it's good that I've been able to put some more work into Andalia to get it closer to where I'd like it to be.

So what's new?

Auto-Casting

Now it's possible to let casters automatically choose to cast supportive buff- and healing spells, such as the healing spell of the mystics or the bark skin - and revitalization spell of the unicorns. To enable this behaviour, you only need to right-click on the respective spell button, after which the unit will situationally choose to cast the spell at own measure.

Spells that allow for this can be recognized by the dotted frame around the spell button.

The following units are affected:

Mystic (Healing)

Sprite (Sprawling Growth)

Unicorn (Bark skin and revitalization)

Ogre Priest (Mass Frenzy)

Stunning

Blunt attacks now have a chance of stunning the hit enemy unit for a short time. The chance differs depending on the amount of damage dealt by the attack and the full hitpoints of the affected target unit. Golems, being non-alive mechanoids, are immune to this.

Loading screens

Whenever you transition between the main menu and the map preview or between the map preview and the map itself, you will now randomly get to see one of 9 different loading screens that provide info on possibilities or aspects of Andalia that might not be obvious on a first glance.

Apart from this, I have implemented the following changes:

The EP required for units to rise beyond level 2 has been lowered a bit. Meaningful levelling generally appeared to occur very rarely in my playtesting rounds, so I hope this is going to help.

The area of effect of unicorn spells has been increased.

Some unit stats have been slightly changed. The damage of catapults has been lowered from 35 to 32. Mystics now deal 10 instead of 12 ranged damage again to account for their increased usefulness due to auto-casting. The hitpoints of serpent flies have been changed back to 80 from 70 previously.

If you have any feedback or bug reports, feel invited to post about it on the forums (the steam-included ones).

With that said,

Bye for now