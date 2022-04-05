Version 0.582 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Level Design

■ Added 3 objects "dumpster01" to store location

■ Added help marker to object "mobilhome01" on each claim

Activated

■ Added more help instructions

Functionality

■ Added function to reset a vehicle as passenger

Changed

■ Changed respawn system for player

■ Changed respawn system for vehicle

Audio

■ Added missing footstep sounds to building "goldsale"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with sky on main menu

■ Fixed error with lights for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with lights for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with change collison after drop item "goldnugget"

■ Fixed error with change collison after drop item "lid01"

■ Fixed error with load physic parameters for attached items after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error with disappear items after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin02"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin03"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin04"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket02"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket03"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin01" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin02" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin03" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin04" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket01" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket02" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket03" to "handshovel01"

■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim

■ Fixed error with falling character through the claim

■ Fixed error with percentages for fill values

■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "minersmoss" to item "waterbasin" (do not fill 100% water, you need still volume for dirt)

■ Fixed error with drop items into object "dumpster01"

■ Fixed error with muted sound after sending bugreport

■ Fixed error with check current money, if you buy a claim

■ Fixed error if player held item and toggle water for item "highbanker01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with start money if player start a new game

■ Fixed error with attach items after loading the savegame