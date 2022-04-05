Version 0.582 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Level Design
■ Added 3 objects "dumpster01" to store location
■ Added help marker to object "mobilhome01" on each claim
Activated
■ Added more help instructions
Functionality
■ Added function to reset a vehicle as passenger
Changed
■ Changed respawn system for player
■ Changed respawn system for vehicle
Audio
■ Added missing footstep sounds to building "goldsale"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with sky on main menu
■ Fixed error with lights for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with lights for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with change collison after drop item "goldnugget"
■ Fixed error with change collison after drop item "lid01"
■ Fixed error with load physic parameters for attached items after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error with disappear items after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin02"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin03"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "waterbasin04"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket02"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "handshovel01" to "bucket03"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin01" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin02" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin03" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "waterbasin04" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket01" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket02" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error add dirt from item "bucket03" to "handshovel01"
■ Fixed error with falling items through the claim
■ Fixed error with falling character through the claim
■ Fixed error with percentages for fill values
■ Fixed error with transfer dirt from item "minersmoss" to item "waterbasin" (do not fill 100% water, you need still volume for dirt)
■ Fixed error with drop items into object "dumpster01"
■ Fixed error with muted sound after sending bugreport
■ Fixed error with check current money, if you buy a claim
■ Fixed error if player held item and toggle water for item "highbanker01"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with start money if player start a new game
■ Fixed error with attach items after loading the savegame
Changed files in this update