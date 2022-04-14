Play "One Flew Into the Cuckoo's Nest" Today!

Hey, Detectives!

New Case

Welcome to another case for McQueen and Dooley in the quaint little city of Twin Lakes. This time, our intrepid detectives find a note saying they should head to the Twin Lakes Botanical Gardens. What could possibly be in store? Vegetarian werewolves? A mean, green mother from inner space? A space ghost on a trip coast to coast?

None of those things!

But if you want more information, you'll have to play a little Darkside Detective to figure them out!

Nigel Makeship Plush

Alongside the release of the new case, we're also debuting the Nigel Makeship plush! Makeship is a crowdfunding site where you can pick up your very own Nigel the conspiracy theorist lake monster plush! The campaign isn't live right this second but we are running a giveaway on Twitter if you're quick!

Here's how the campaign will work:

The campaign runs for three weeks! Once we get 200 orders, the plushes get made! Orders are only open during the campaign and can't be placed once it completes, so get them now!

The Nigel plush comes with a copy of the first game free, so if you're itching to find a way to introduce your friends to Darkside Detective, this is a spectacular opportunity.

Buddy Gets Good: Nigel Makeship Stream and Q&A

And if you want to have a little fun with the Makeship campaign and Nigel plush, come hang out in the Akupara Games Discord on Monday, April 18th! I'll be streaming two Darkside Detective cases to the Discord and hosting a Q&A session with the folks at Makeship at 4PM Pacific/7PM Eastern!

If you wanna learn how the Darkside Detective Twitter Adventure would end up becoming One Flew Into the Cuckoo's Nest, we'll be answering that and other questions!

Exciting times to be a Darkside Detective fan! We've got one more bonus case on the docket, so look out for it in the not-too-distant future.

Happy hunting!

-Buddy