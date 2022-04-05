V0.117 - Fixes & Stabilizations

Hi all,
Fix focused bunch here. Stabilizing all the recent content.
Fixes
- Pressing duplicate over turrets no-longer deselects the turret. Meaning you had to switch to the hull and back to make the placement tools appear again.
- Stopped duplicating while holding translate/move arrows creating a broken turret duplicate.
- Fixed various parts of HVSS (2nd suspension type) not resetting their angle correctly when returning to the designer. Causing them to gradually move more and more out of position, though this didn't affect performance.
- Stopped exiting the designer while the mouse is over the designer GUI from locking camera zoom.
- Fixed placements further than the allowed distance not having their mirrors destroyed.
- Made rivets more stable, they shouldn't be changing on loads or placement tool movement anymore.
- Loading blueprints now deselects anything selected. This stops issues with UI trying to modify parts of the unloaded vehicle.
- Worked on hit detection for Panther, Square, Sherman, Matilda and SU-85 mantlets. This should fix mantlet armour being ignored by projectiles. Allows better placement on most (the base, not the moving part).
- Fixed cannons constrained to 0 elevation or azimuth becoming stuck at 0, only fixable by replacing the mantlet.
- Fixed cannon load progress indicator sometimes showing fully loaded when leaving the designer, when it shouldn't.
Changed
- Part placement is now enabled in all designers. Enabling placement in ammo storage and paint designers.
- Parts can no longer be detached or duplicated in the compartment designer. This obviously doesn't apply to turrets.
- Disabled azimuth for the square mantlet as it didn't make sense.
Vehicle and part descriptions up next, comes with some UI rework to support it.
- Hamish
Changed files in this update