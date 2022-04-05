Run mods and a lot more!

 Skip to content

Dr. Professor Scientist's Weapons Testing Facility update for 5 April 2022

Build 8501228

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While these aren't your patch notes this is a message that go play the newest, best iteration of DPSWTF.

Run Mod Patch Includes

Run mods:
That modify your game for the whole run. Several game changing ones and we will keep adding more in the coming weeks. (maybe even some this week ;)

Nuke:
You can help yourself in the early game by nuking the whole wave in one go. Or if you save it, until wave 11 you will get a reward.

Firing Modes:
Your multibullets can now be fired in several different patterns opening up many new avenues of play.

Secrets Revealed:
Now you can reveal the secrets of the projectiles, stated right there in your tooltip.

Have fun, enjoy the new heights and await even cooler things in the future ;) Announcement coming soon

Vlue

