Update, Version 20220405

English

#########Content##############

A certain bear in Siberia will now complain about Putin in the first encounter.

The Illuminati doctor in the control center of the airport will now purchase zombies from you. (Zombie dogs also qualify)

New damage type: Emotional Damage

New skill: Brag About Wealth (Damage based on the user's speech skill and money. It's emotional damage. Thus, no effect on robots and undead.)

Removed the magic reduce attack effect on the weapon "A Stack of Money." (It's sold in the Illuminati base at the Queensmouth airport.)

"A Stack of Money" now grants skill: Brag About Wealth.

#########System###############

There is now a plus/minus window available for the mouse and controller to use when selecting the quantities of items so that the keyboard is no longer necessary here.

#########Steam################

Reduced the price in Ukraine regional store from 79₴ to 20₴.

That's very close to the lowest price Steam allows me to set.

简体中文

#########Content##############

某只在西伯利亚的熊现在会在首次遇到的时候谴责一下普京。

在机场指挥中心的光照派医生现在会向你购买僵尸。（僵尸狗也符合购买条件）

新的伤害类型：情感伤害

新技能：炫富 （伤害基于使用者的说服力和持有的金钱数量。因为是情感伤害。所以基本对机器和亡灵生物无效。）

武器『一捆钞票』不再拥有降低目标法力的效果。（该武器可以在王后镇机场的光照派基地里获得。）

武器『一捆钞票』现在提供技能：炫富

#########System###############

当选择物品数量时，现在有了一个可以供鼠标和手柄使用的加减窗口。从而让键盘在这里不再是必须的了。

#########Steam################

在乌克兰区的商店将游戏价格从 79₴降低到了20₴.

这基本上是Steam允许的最低价格了。