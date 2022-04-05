Tournament Mode Leaves Beta! V0.823



Tournament Mode is now available in the normal branch of the game. We fixed and improved a lot of things that you guys playing beta reported.

Leaderboard scores are now restarted as difficulty changed a lot during beta and some issues were fixed. So now’s your chance to get a really high place as we start from a blank slate! :)

Here is a video of me playing the tournament mode (and failing miserably to get a good score ːsteamfacepalmː). You can see how it looks and plays:



Other

32 achievements are now available as well.



Tournament mode comes with a feature to choose which gladiators will be showing up in the shop at the start of the game. This feature is now also available while playing normal mode.

What is Tournament (endless) Mode?

It’s an endless game mode with a focus on quickly building unique teams, completing rounds, achieving the highest score you can, and comparing yourself with other players or your friends.



You’ll start with the preparation round. After the first three fights, you will be given a reward where you can choose one of the 8 random powerful gladiators, each having two positive quirks.

After finishing the preparation round you will again have six regular fights. In between those, you’ll get a free gladiator or a free item reward. The round will end with either a Swarm Fight where you’ll be facing a big group of wild enemies or with a powerful Boss Fight. Defeating them will earn you powerful item rewards, then let you choose a new unlockable gladiator, and move you forward to the next round.



You’ll start with five lives, letting you lose 5 battles before the tournament ends.

Each fight will increase your score that will be uploaded to Steam Leaderboard where you can compare yourself with other players and your friends:



(Note that Steam Leaderboard is optional, and you can disable it if you do not wish to participate.)

You’ll have your personal best and last scores recorded locally.

There are three different leaderboard types. One for Normal game, one for Perma Death, and one for Total Score that sums up all the points you earned from each Tournament you played.

(Note: Higher the gold compensation for fallen gladiators in PermaDeath mode will earn you a lesser score per battle)

In case you are having trouble winning a fight there are two options to help you out. On the right panel, you have a button to give up your life for more gold and give your team a needed boost to win. Or you can pay gold to completely skip that fight.



Let’s see how far we can push our teams and compete!

We are super curious to see how many points you can score in this new mode! We encourage you to join our Discord Community. We made a #tournament channel that is intended for sharing screenshots of your scores and teams that you developed. We’d love to see what kinds of interesting and unique teams you made!

As always all suggestions for improving this mode are welcome both here on Steam or on our Discord Community.

See you at the Tournament Leaderboards! Let’s have some fun competing and sharing our experiences and tactics! ːsteamhappyː