Solace Crafting update for 5 April 2022

Hotfix v 0.8.0.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed another wave of bugs thanks to reports from Discord, console bug reports, and anonymous reporting. I added 6-7 new animations for skills too, but they're acting funny so I've turned them off for this patch to work on them more tomorrow.

v 0.8.0.23 2022.04.05

  • Added a new Flame Pillar particle effect
  • Fixed a line of stats when crafting metal armor not getting updated properly, instead reading "16 wood"
  • Fixed the teleport distance description showing up in a bunch of unrelated skill descriptions
  • Fixed the bow shot animation playing with staves and wands
  • Fixed a bug with obelisks attacking
  • Fixed a variety of incorrect attribute descriptions in the Skills -> Attributes descriptions
  • Fixed an error with Wood Triangle 3
  • Fixed imp firebolts not showing up in multiplayer
  • Fixed two rare projectile bugs

