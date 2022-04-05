Hotfix v 0.8.0.23

Fixed another wave of bugs thanks to reports from Discord, console bug reports, and anonymous reporting. I added 6-7 new animations for skills too, but they're acting funny so I've turned them off for this patch to work on them more tomorrow.

v 0.8.0.23 2022.04.05

Added a new Flame Pillar particle effect

Fixed a line of stats when crafting metal armor not getting updated properly, instead reading "16 wood"

Fixed the teleport distance description showing up in a bunch of unrelated skill descriptions

Fixed the bow shot animation playing with staves and wands

Fixed a bug with obelisks attacking

Fixed a variety of incorrect attribute descriptions in the Skills -> Attributes descriptions

Fixed an error with Wood Triangle 3

Fixed imp firebolts not showing up in multiplayer

Fixed two rare projectile bugs

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]