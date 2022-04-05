Hotfix v 0.8.0.23

Fixed another wave of bugs thanks to reports from Discord, console bug reports, and anonymous reporting. I added 6-7 new animations for skills too, but they're acting funny so I've turned them off for this patch to work on them more tomorrow.
v 0.8.0.23 2022.04.05
- Added a new Flame Pillar particle effect
- Fixed a line of stats when crafting metal armor not getting updated properly, instead reading "16 wood"
- Fixed the teleport distance description showing up in a bunch of unrelated skill descriptions
- Fixed the bow shot animation playing with staves and wands
- Fixed a bug with obelisks attacking
- Fixed a variety of incorrect attribute descriptions in the Skills -> Attributes descriptions
- Fixed an error with Wood Triangle 3
- Fixed imp firebolts not showing up in multiplayer
- Fixed two rare projectile bugs
You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.
Join us in Discord!
Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?
Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!
[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]
Changed files in this update