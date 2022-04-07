Update 2.0.69.6093
Hello Polytopians!
We’ve got a relatively small update for you that should (hopefully) improve the multiplayer experience! So, without further ado, let’s talk about these new features.
Boot Camp
With this update, we’re adding “Boot Camp”, a tutorial to help new players understand the basics of the game. While not exactly an in-depth look at the game, this tutorial goes through how to harvest resources and train units. It will be the first game you play when you first install Polytopia, but can be played again by going to “New Game” > “Boot Camp”.
Online Friends
Now, friends who are currently playing Polytopia will have a small green dot next to them, so that you can see who is actually going to respond to the myriad of game invites you plan to send them.
And to make this multiplayer invite spam easier, you can now start a game from their friend profile, which will start a match and automatically add them to it.
As you can see, the friend profile has been expanded to show details including ELO, and these will show even if you’re not friends with them!
Friend Activity
Not only can you now see who is online, we’ve also given you more tools to properly stalk them by adjusting the “Taking a turn” text during a match.
When your opponent is actively playing Polytopia and is in the match, you’ll now see this:
And if they aren’t in the match, you’ll see this:
Other Changes
So, here’s the proper changelog for this update:
- Added new "Boot Camp" tutorial, which will play as either your first game or if you tap "Boot Camp" when creating a New Game
- Online friends (green dot near player name as indicator that he is online, second thing is that
- Players can now see when other players are making a move in real time
- Players will receive notification when someone is kicked or resign from the game
- Steam notifications are now required to be turn on for online multiplayer on pc
- ELO is shown on friend’s profile
- All information that were showed for friends (played games, number of friends, elo etc.) are now also showed for all players
- Players can now start game directly from the friend profile to have it already invited
Changed files in this update