Update 2.0.69.6093

Hello Polytopians!

We’ve got a relatively small update for you that should (hopefully) improve the multiplayer experience! So, without further ado, let’s talk about these new features.

Boot Camp

With this update, we’re adding “Boot Camp”, a tutorial to help new players understand the basics of the game. While not exactly an in-depth look at the game, this tutorial goes through how to harvest resources and train units. It will be the first game you play when you first install Polytopia, but can be played again by going to “New Game” > “Boot Camp”.



Online Friends

Now, friends who are currently playing Polytopia will have a small green dot next to them, so that you can see who is actually going to respond to the myriad of game invites you plan to send them.

And to make this multiplayer invite spam easier, you can now start a game from their friend profile, which will start a match and automatically add them to it.

As you can see, the friend profile has been expanded to show details including ELO, and these will show even if you’re not friends with them!

Friend Activity

Not only can you now see who is online, we’ve also given you more tools to properly stalk them by adjusting the “Taking a turn” text during a match.

When your opponent is actively playing Polytopia and is in the match, you’ll now see this:

And if they aren’t in the match, you’ll see this:

Other Changes

So, here’s the proper changelog for this update: