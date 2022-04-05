Galaxy Patch Notes V0.989

Share · View all patches · Build 8500297 · Last edited 5 April 2022 – 12:32:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi Captains!

March’s Tournament Finals saw close competition in multiple Divisions, with a nail-biting race to the finish! Well done to all Captains involved. Last month’s Prize features a brand new Skin Design for the Fleet Council Room!

Check out a preview of the new Design below, available in the Dove Store now! A unique version has also been awarded to the Top Ranking Fleet for March.

Please find the latest Patch Notes below. This update is now available on Android, iOS, Steam and MacOS.

Please contact our [Support Team](mailto:mail@savysoda.com) if you experience any problems updating the game.

V0.989 Changelogs:

New Marker for recently gained Crew and Items

New Settings option to delete account from in-game

Updated Room Profile menu UI

Updated Crew Profile menu UI

Updated Skin Profile menu UI

Increased Mining rates for Resource Collector Rooms

Crafts will now start Reloading on spawn, rather than when in Range of Target

Added new Inventory Items Sorting criteria

Requirements field display has been reworked for clarity

Reward Scene entries are now Scrollable

Reward Scene Spin animation speed increased

Improved handling of Module Re-arm process

Inventory Filters and Sort orders will remain after closing

Implemented toggle view for scanned ships

Implemented support for color tinting for Missile Effects

Implemented support for new Room Skins system

Implemented support for Salvage Stat for Resource Collector Rooms

Implemented support for scaling Rewards for IAP Fleet Gift Sales

Fixed several issues with Surprise Missions

Fixed several display issues with Crate/Pod Reward scenes

Fixed several display issues with Bank/IAP-related UI

Fixed a bug where Repairing a Room would prevent Season Task progress

Fixed a bug caused by the Galaxy Ship Skin effect

Fixed a bug when buying Items from the Cargo/Drop Ship

Fixed a bug causing inverse Season Progress Notifications option in Game Settings

Fixed a bug with Sort Order for Crew Inventory Panel

Fixed a bug applying incorrect shaders in the AI Menu

Crew Prestige options have changed! Please make sure to triple-check any changes before starting a Prestige combination after the 1st of April.

With an Eggstra Planetary Easter well underway, we hope you have been enjoying some of the sweet treats and rewards. Our fourth season, Alien Oceans, will start on the 8th of April. Crew rewarded in this and future seasons are Special Tier.

We have been working on a large amount of content that we are looking forward to unveiling soon, with a strong focus on providing increased player choice and strategic diversity, alongside entirely new features.

Thank you for all of your provided feedback, leading to many of the fixes noted above. You can join these discussions in the Feedback section of our Official PSS Discord and subreddit.

Good Hunting, Captains!

-SavySoda Team