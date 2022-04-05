Split game into two Game-Modes!

The game is split into 2 Game Modes: Epic and Survival. The missions will barely scale in Epic Mode and there are no lives. People who enjoy grinding and getting good gear would prefer this mode. End-game content coming soon.

Survival mode has the difficulty rising very fast and have limited lives. EXP and gold are accumulated about 3 times faster. Players who enjoy a challenge and do not like grinding will prefer this mode. This mode determines high scores.

Existing files default to Epic Mode.

Fixed Some issues with HP / Strength / and Magic values since the last update.

Game will no longer crash when doing a Tutorial after playing a Game File.

Many other bug-fixes.