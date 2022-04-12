Notice about upcoming Network Test!

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation２ (GBO2) on Steam is now on work. To improve the service quality, we are planning to launch a network test.

GBO2, is a Free-to-Play game set in the "Gundam" universe featuring up to 6 vs 6 battles.

Take control of Mobile Suits to fight in the battlefield or partake in infantry gameplay.

There is no limitation to the number of participants during this test, all are welcome!

▼Details

"Session 1

PDT

4/14 (THU) ~ 4/15 (FRI)

First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm

Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am

4/15 (FRI) ~ 4/16 (SAT)

First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm

Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am

4/16 (SAT) ~ 4/17 (SUN)：

First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm

Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am "

"Session 1

CET

4/15(FRI)

First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am

Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am

4/16 (SAT)

First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am

Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am

4/17 (SUN)

First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am

Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am "

"Session 1

JST

4/15(FRI)

First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm

Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm

4/16 (SAT)

First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm

Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm

4/17 (SUN)

First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm

Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm "

"Session 2

PDT

4/21(THU): 6:00pm ~ 4/24(SUN): 1:00am

CET

4/22(FRI): 2:00am ~ 4/24(SUN): 9:00am

JST

4/22(FRI): 10:00 ~ 4/24(SUN): 5:00pm"

● Dates of tests subject to change.

■Number of participants

・No limit

■How to participate

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1367080