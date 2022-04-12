Notice about upcoming Network Test!

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation２ (GBO2) on Steam is now on work. To improve the service quality, we are planning to launch a network test.
GBO2, is a Free-to-Play game set in the "Gundam" universe featuring up to 6 vs 6 battles.
Take control of Mobile Suits to fight in the battlefield or partake in infantry gameplay.
There is no limitation to the number of participants during this test, all are welcome!
▼Details
"Session 1
PDT
4/14 (THU) ~ 4/15 (FRI)
First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm
Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am
4/15 (FRI) ~ 4/16 (SAT)
First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm
Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am
4/16 (SAT) ~ 4/17 (SUN)：
First half: 5:00pm ~ 8:00pm
Second half: 10:00pm ~ 1:00am "
"Session 1
CET
4/15(FRI)
First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am
Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am
4/16 (SAT)
First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am
Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am
4/17 (SUN)
First half: 1:00am ~ 4:00am
Second half: 6:00am ~ 9:00am "
"Session 1
JST
4/15(FRI)
First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm
Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm
4/16 (SAT)
First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm
Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm
4/17 (SUN)
First half: 9:00am ~ 12:00pm
Second half: 2:00pm ~ 5:00pm "
"Session 2
PDT
4/21(THU): 6:00pm ~ 4/24(SUN): 1:00am
CET
4/22(FRI): 2:00am ~ 4/24(SUN): 9:00am
JST
4/22(FRI): 10:00 ~ 4/24(SUN): 5:00pm"
● Dates of tests subject to change.
■Number of participants
・No limit
■How to participate
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1367080