Hell of Men : Blood Brothers update for 5 April 2022

Update 2022.04.A

Build 8500126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

The next update of the game is here.
The list of patch below :

  • Missions Unlock for NATO campaign.
  • Missions Unlock for Russia campaign.
  • Tank crew who can't enter in tanks and tanks supports.
  • Save and Load units.
  • Time for defence missions.
  • Nav mesh.

3 new maps : Water Pack !

  • Naratch Lake (4 players ):

    Naratch Lake is a "Mediterranean" style map with a big lake of the middle of the map with little islands of resources.
  • Miadziel Lake (2 players) :

    Miadziel Lake is a map with a form of U and 2 big islands with resources.
  • Islands (4 players) :

    Islands is a exotic map with many islands and a big island in the middle with crash site.

2 new units :

  • Jet Sky (2 seats) and Boat (6 seats) available in strategic point (on water).

I try to patch multiplayer but the bug of synchronization is always here ... The game is only "Solo" game on the Steam page now. The stability of the multiplayer is better but I can't say that it's work perfertly.

If you have a bug, please share it on Discord, email or Community Hub/Bug repport.

If you like the game share it ! :)

Good Game !

