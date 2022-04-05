Hello explorers,

‘The Chronicles of Castle Rock’ continue! The We Were Here live action series has a new episode; all about the origin of Rockbury. You can watch it here!

Rockbury is a town you’ll be able to explore in We Were Here Forever. Once a place that people called their home, now a dark and forgotten land, with secrets and mysteries to discover…





We Were Here Forever in London!

A few members of the Total Mayhem Team will be attending the W.A.S.D Game Event in London! This event will take place from April 7th-9th. The best part is, a special demo for We Were Here Forever will be playable! You can find us at booth number GG12. Currently we also have a ticket giveaway going on our Twitter so be sure to participate!

That’s all for now explorers!

Forever Yours,

Total Mayhem Games