MotionMuse Version 1.0.3

Version 1.0.3 brings GLTF support to MotionMuse, the user can now import GLTF/GLB files, with other formats coming later. There is no support for GLTF export yet, as we will be adding export support for other formats in the future. This update also brings user requested features such as soft selection and import scaling support for characters that are too small. Following updates are added in this release.

Added: Import support for GLB/GLTF files (experimental, may have issues). Cannot export yet, other formats coming later.

Added: Soft selection of keys, slider added in KeyEditor, shortcurt is control + mouse wheel (thanks to LillyByte).

Added: Import dialog now has a scale factor to import characters that are too small / big (thanks to FrenchToast).

Added: Joints/Bones appear grey if not animated, otherwise green; to quickly view which part of skeleton is animated.

Added: TreeView adds curve icons for animated nodes, to identify if selected, the node will show curves in keyeditor.

Added: Import dialog shows all supported file extensions so that the user need not select them individually.

Fixed: Default interpolation is now set to Quaternion Slerp to avoid sudden changes in Euler Angle interpolation.

Fixed: Crashing when trying to retarget onto a character with no existing animation.