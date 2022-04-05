1.2.1 - Small balance tweaks + French, Spanish, Swedish

Yo! The new characters have been very well received overall, and exactly 0 bugs popped up.

That being said, the Mystic turned out to be slightly overtuned. With 1.2.1, her starting deck no longer has Diagonal Splash on one of the Ghost pieces. She remains very strong at all levels of play, but early floors should no longer be such a heavy snowball.

The Gauntlet now heals 1 damage after each floor, so you're able to keep going for much longer if you feel like it.

Martin Alonso returned to update his Spanish localization for the new content, Alain & Nicolas Cordier stepped up to both fill out and clean up the French localization, and Bruno Krynicki Storskog provided a whole new Swedish localization. Thank you so much!

The community translation effort is ongoing. Do you want to help translate into another language, or perhaps just suggest some changes? Check out this thread.

new: Swedish localization

change: Mystic lost the starting Diagonal Splash

change: Gauntlet now restores 1 health after each floor

change: Spanish localization updated

change: French localization updated

Cheers,

Jan