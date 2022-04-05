 Skip to content

Crossout update for 5 April 2022

[Special] Free rent of all workbenches for rare and special parts!

Survivors!

Great news for all those who love crafting their own parts!

Only until April 7, the rent of workbenches for crafting rare and special parts will be absolutely free! Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of the offer and craft the necessary parts for your vehicles or to further create epic and legendary parts!

Please note that the event will last from April 5, 09:00 GMT, until April 7, 23:59 GMT.

