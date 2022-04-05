 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 5 April 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.04

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.04

The day after the first day, despite playing until 6:35
Unable to load game at start screen. Unable to press Continue button.
Fixed a problem with wrong save file name.

If you already have a save file
C:\Users(Yourname)\AppData\LocalLow\Boujin\Directly Drink Milk from Cow
in the SaveFile.ez3
Manually rewrite z to s
The correct file name is
SaveFile.es3
(alphanumeric characters followed by a comma are es3)

Fixed an issue where quality settings were mistaken for language settings.
Modified to save when quality is changed

a Japnese launguage for shovel is fixed

Changed files in this update

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.01.1 Depot 1924442
