Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.04

Unable to load game at start screen. Unable to press Continue button.

Fixed a problem with wrong save file name.

If you already have a save file

C:\Users(Yourname)\AppData\LocalLow\Boujin\Directly Drink Milk from Cow

in the SaveFile.ez3

Manually rewrite z to s

The correct file name is

SaveFile.es3

(alphanumeric characters followed by a comma are es3)

Fixed an issue where quality settings were mistaken for language settings.

Modified to save when quality is changed

a Japnese launguage for shovel is fixed