MIR4 update for 5 April 2022

[Notice] Store Download Patch - Apr. 5th (Tue)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Non-maintenance Store Download Patch has been proceeded to fix the issues that have occurred after the update maintenance conducted on Apr. 5th (Tue).
Please end the game completely and proceed with the update from the store that you have downloaded.

■ Patch Schedules
  • PC / Steam : Apr. 5th, 2022 16:30 (UTC+8)
  • Google Play Store / Galaxy Store : Apr. 5th, 2022 17:00 (UTC+8)
  • iOS App Store : Apr. 5th, 2022 17:30 (UTC+8)
■ Fixed issues
  • Game automatically gets logged off with an error message and goes to the log-in page when trying to purchase Sarmati/Master : The Gathering with insufficient HYDRA.
  • The value of the first decimal point of HYDRA (0) is not getting displayed.
  • Character is getting inactive after moving to another area while using the Auto-Mission system.

We will do our best to provide a stable service.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

