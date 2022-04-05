Version 1.5

New Content

New Unit: Rogue

Teleport to the furthest enemy unit on the board and deal [100/150/250] + 150% of basic attack damage to them as magic damage.

New Power: Fortify

Once every [7/6/5] seconds, absorb the next crowd control effect and gain [140/210/350] shield.

New Power: Ignite

Whenever the bearer casts an ability, deal blunt damage to all enemies within 1 tile for [3%/4%/6%] of their maximum health and reduce their healing received by [20%/30%/50%] for 4 seconds.

Noteworthy Changes

New Player Experience Changes

We have listened to community feedback regarding the new player experience and the following changes have been made:

Cards are no longer locked behind gold, all players will have all units and powers unlocked by default. Gold may still be used to buy titles and entry into the Divine Trial and will be a valuable resource in the near future with the release of cosmetics.

Season 1 Reset

With the arrival of Season 1, the following changes to the ranking system have been made:

All ranking points will be reset on the 8th April at 00:00 CET.

Updates were made to how rank points are calculated to represent more of an elo-based system.

You will not be able to de-rank until passing the Gold rank.

The gap between rank badges is now 300 rank points, up from 200.

General

Added a Game Coach that will offer tips during a match. This can be disabled in the options menu.

You can now Right-Click a piece to auto-play it during a match.

Divine Trial entry cost has been increased to 800.

Draft selection now happens in the Play menu before going into a match.

Attack lines will now indicate if the target is within attack range.

Once a player marks as ready, the time given to the opponent has been increased to 25, up from 20 seconds.

The game window will now grab focus when a match is found and you are minimized (Windows only).

Hovering over a unit during a battle will now display health and mana values on their bars.

Added "Mute audio when minimized" game option.

Damage leaderboard is now a dropdown and easier to use.

Added shortcut keys for Shuffle [Q] and Lock [E].

Daily win bonus gold has been removed.

You can press 'Z' instead of left-click while playing Whack-A-Sol.

Unit Balance

In most cases, ability range is now equal to the unit's basic attack range. The affected units are: Treant, Sentinel, Grove Tender, Darkmage, Mortar, Mana Hound.

Sentinel: Curse now additionally deals 30% of its damage to all enemies within 1 tile of the target when it expires.

Treant: Will now heal the most damaged ally in range, identical to how the Grove Tender works. Health increased from 1300 to 1500.

Spirit Wolf: Basic attack damage reduced from 62 down to 58. Bite damage reduced from 175 down to 130 and heal percentage reduced from 50% down to 45%.

Rock Golem: Rockling health reduced from 200 down to 160. Basic attack damage reduced from 22 down to 20.

Kiros: Health reduced from 1000 down to 970.

Berserker: Attack speed reduced from 1.2 down to 1.

Forsaken: Basic attack damage reduced from 30 down to 26. Attack speed increased from 0.65 up to 0.75.

Militia: Bash damage reduced from 30 down to 25.

Power Balance

Drain Essence now distributes the lifesteal among allies within 1 tile instead of giving equal lifesteal to all allies.

Burst of Life now distributes the healing among all allies within 1 tile instead of healing a uniform amount. Healing increased from 4% to 6%. Negative effects are no longer removed.

Lifewell now distributes the healing among all allies within 1 tile instead of healing a uniform amount.

Wild axe now works in a cone from the target in a similar way to Kiros. Miss debuff is only applied to the primary target hit.

Vortex: Damage reduced from 75 down to 60.

Hibernate: Shield has been removed.

Adapt: Ability damage reduced from 50% down to 40%.

Adrenaline: Extra blunt damage taken reduced from 50% down to 15%.

Unnatural Growth: Extra magic damage taken reduced from 50% down to 25%.

Lone Wolf: Damage increased from [15/20/25] up to [15/22/30].

Poison Arrows: Damage reduced from 30 down to 24.

Dark Pact: Minion basic attack damage reduced from 44 down to 35.

Healing Affinity: Attack speed reduced from 0.3 down to 0.14. Healing increased from 15% up to 16%.

Negate: Damage increased from 5% to 6% of maximum life. Silence duration changed from 2 seconds to [1.2/1.8/2.4] seconds.

Energy Boots: Mana cost reduced from 2 down to 1. Shield per cell entered reduced from 80 down to 50.

Mana Shard: Level 2 now grants 200 mana, up from 150 mana.

Bug Fixes