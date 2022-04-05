Update 4.1 Hotfix 3

Not a direct fix, but to anyone that has had issue with the game just freezing on launch with no crash - a player has reported this may be due to an outdated Java (JRE) install on your machine. Updating Java fixed it for them.

Fixed Champ's Arena preparation not giving Retain

Fixed Champ's Circumvent and Vicious Mockery glowing at incorrect times

Fixed Automaton's Deprecate still targeting all enemies

Fixed Shaper's Blessing Plated Armor option scaling with Dexterity when played, and the choice screen for Shaper's Blessing having incorrect art frames.

Fixed the Vagrant event, when left and returned to, triggering the first option instead of the Leave option when clicking leave. Also reduced its HP cost a little.

Fixed Automaton's Hyper Beam exhausting

Additional KOR & ZHS localization

Fixed Champ's Defensive Stance Skill Bonus granting 1 additional unintended Counter.