Beta Update 2022/4/5

This is Beta version, we cannot guarantee compatibility of save data, etc.
before playing the beta version,
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\59Studio\WizardryFoV2\savedata
You can back up your saved data from above location.
If you agree to the above, right click on "Wizardry: The Five Ordeals" in the Steam library, select properties, and enter the password "IReadAnnounce" in the beta tab. The "publicbeta" version can be selected. This will automatically update the system, and you can also return to the current normal version by selecting no beta from the Beta tab. However, we will not be able to provide support for data corruption caused by version inconsistencies due to the use of this switch.
New
- Added text to treasure chest trap is not activated, which may occur at high levels.
Updates
- Adjusted the behavior of the cursor auto-movement in "Trade Item" TYPE-2.
Fixes
- SDUI was not displaying the correct grave graphic at the time of defeat the party.
- opening and closing the camp without moving on the rotating floor, the scenery did not change correctly.
- Lost was generated at the time of defeat the party, the item "Erase on defeat" did not disappear correctly.
- In some scenarios with the "recover on return to the ground" setting, recovery did not occur correctly when returning to the ground in a state of fear.
- The categories on the options screen looped in only one direction.
Changed depots in publicbeta branch