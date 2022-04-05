Buried Treasures Update is Live!

Hello!

We are excited to launch our first major update - Buried Treasures! There's lots of new stuff, so let's tackle the logs!

Added a brand new "Treasure Digging" mechanic. How it works:

Step 1

First, you’d need to find pieces of treasure maps. They will be hidden in chests inside caves and some creatures will randomly drop them. After you’ve found enough, you can craft a map by using a Workbench Table, if you have enough levels in Exploration.

Step 2

You can use the map inside your inventory (just select it and click to use it). Maps are consumed with each use and you can have up to three maps activated at once.

Step 3

Open your World Map and look for an "X" mark. The treasure will be near the mark. Do not forget to bring a shovel and some other tools, you never know where it could be hidden. Places are completely random, so pay attention to your map to spot the mark!

Step 4

When you find the spot (you will see the "X" mark on the ground), use your shovel and dig there. After a few fine swings, you will see the chest. Interact with it and voila — the treasure is yours!

NOTES

Treasure maps are special missions. They are available per one game session. Once you use the map, you need to find it during that play session. Otherwise, the treasure will be lost (even if you dug it out already). But don't worry, all treasures can spawn again at some point, so you won’t miss anything.

New

New Mechanic — Archaeology: find treasure map pieces, craft maps and go dig some treasures out. There are around 15 different treasures in this update, with more to come later;

New Feature — History House: now you can display your newfound treasures in the History House. When you complete a section, you will receive a unique reward. Later they will serve as a tourist attraction, so it’s time to dig some treasures!

New islands: Forever Ruins and Green Valley. The first one will have new creatures, so be careful - they are dangerous! And the second one has many fishing spots and the local creatures that pose a problem for the unprepared traveler;

New dungeon: the first one, it is still a test and we plan to include more locations to explore, loot and surprises. You can find this cave in the new island, "Forever Ruins";

New soundtrack for each Season on the player’s island;

Items are now sorted by type in the “all items” window. People with older saves need to either loot items or drop and pick up some for this to work;

New Combat Bench: you can use it to create weapons;

New weapons: small sword, long sword, silver sword, golden sword, master sword, fire sword, ice sword, thunder sword. They can be crafted at the Combat Bench;

New armors: 6 different armors (Leather, Fighter,Explorer, Guard and Ancient Armor), that will help you defend yourself against dangerous creatures;

New creatures: Dead Hunger, Dark Phantom and Ancient Spider;

New treasures: there are at least 15 treasures for you to find. We plan to add more in future updates;

New UI for inventory stats;

New Health system: players will have more health points with higher levels.

Changes

You can now make a cup of coffee using any stove;

Players will gain more XP when they discover a new place;

Changed animal feed/drink rating: they will drink and eat less, when they are older;

Changed Fishing XP reward: now you get 5 xp instead of 1;

Changed island: Sharp Cliffs — added new items;

Changed island: Boar Mountains — added new items;

Changed UI for days, years and more;

Changed sell value of all food and drinks;

Changed the model of rocks and other resources that can actually be harvested (mostly rocks, trees);

Changed repair kit: does not require any more level and costs less resources;

Changed gas can: it requires less oil now;

Changed price for all fruit tree seeds;

Changed how much crafting XP players make when crafting anything;

Changed Exploration skill: map creation added;

Travelling on the boat no longer fast-forwards in-game time. Now it's instant like in multiplayer;

Improved performance when items drop.

Fixes