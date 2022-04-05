 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Heavenly Bodies update for 5 April 2022

Update Notes for April 4

Share · View all patches · Build 8497968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Hope you're all doing very well out there. We've got a couple of bug fixes for today.

  • Fixed crash at startup when using multiple monitors at different display scales
  • Fixed issue where Escape key would not open the in-game options menu

That first crash is one we've been trying to solve since release! Thank you SO much to everyone who's been helpful in getting to the bottom of it.

If you continue to experience any issues, please don't hesitate to post in the forums or contact us directly via help@2pt.com.au. We're just a 2 person team, so having your help in squashing these hard-to-find bugs means so much to us.

Happy floating!

Changed files in this update

Heavenly Bodies Windows Content Depot 1138852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.