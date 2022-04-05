Update Notes for April 4

Hey everyone!

Hope you're all doing very well out there. We've got a couple of bug fixes for today.

Fixed crash at startup when using multiple monitors at different display scales

Fixed issue where Escape key would not open the in-game options menu

That first crash is one we've been trying to solve since release! Thank you SO much to everyone who's been helpful in getting to the bottom of it.

If you continue to experience any issues, please don't hesitate to post in the forums or contact us directly via help@2pt.com.au. We're just a 2 person team, so having your help in squashing these hard-to-find bugs means so much to us.

Happy floating!