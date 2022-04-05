New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.011_Multiplayer_Stability

This one is almost entirely bugfixes, and not just for multiplayer. There are a few balance tweaks and a few quality of life improvements, as well.

The most notable multiplayer issues of the last half month are now fixed, and the question of wave warnings being delayed is now the main thing I'm wondering about. The other errors were due to me making certain parts of the code more strict so that they would error earlier and tell us when something was wrong, versus giving us inscrutably drifting-away problems. That worked great, and the actual core of the problem seems to have revealed itself.

A bunch of cross-threading issues for single player and MP have been fixed, and a really strange and rare bug where your ark empire ark could be deleted when loading a save is also fixed.

Huge thanks to gekko, who reviewed all of our quick starts and corrected issues in a whopping 18 of them! That was a major undertaking, and we're really grateful for the result.

Also a big kudos to Daniexpert, who tackled some particularly challenging code to fix an issue on the galaxy map where icons would sometimes disappear for a while after you had quit one save and loaded another. This was a very complex bug involving some of the unity hierarchy, so it was a very long day for him finding a lot of new things out.

A couple of AI types have been reclassified from Brutal to Hard or vice-versa, after discussion on mantis. And Badger added some improvements to the Warden logic as well as some other updates to journal entries, among other fixes.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!