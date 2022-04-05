Patch #16.2 - Small Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8497684 · Last edited 5 April 2022 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We released a small patch that should fix a few issues for past players and new players. You can find the notes below:

Fixed audio in certain areas not affected by master volume slider

Fixed Legend mode bringing player back to checkpoint/beginning of level rather than beginning of chapter

Fixed replay button (in results screen) having odd issues (e.g. breaking continue button in Main Menu)

Game will now automatically fix any saves if they have missing information (specifically a fix for players that played before Update 16.1)

Thanks a lot for submitting bug reports, you're helping make the game better every day.

If you experience any issues, crashes, or have feedback, let us know through Discord or the Community Hub. We read everything!