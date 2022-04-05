 Skip to content

Suit for Hire update for 5 April 2022

Patch #16.2 - Small Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We released a small patch that should fix a few issues for past players and new players. You can find the notes below:

  • Fixed audio in certain areas not affected by master volume slider
  • Fixed Legend mode bringing player back to checkpoint/beginning of level rather than beginning of chapter
  • Fixed replay button (in results screen) having odd issues (e.g. breaking continue button in Main Menu)
  • Game will now automatically fix any saves if they have missing information (specifically a fix for players that played before Update 16.1)

Thanks a lot for submitting bug reports, you're helping make the game better every day.

If you experience any issues, crashes, or have feedback, let us know through Discord or the Community Hub. We read everything!

