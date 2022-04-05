3D support has finally arrived

This is the biggest update in quite some time! The obvious headline is that custom 3D content is now supported. Whether you've got a custom miniature you built in HeroForge, or you've got your eyes on one of the many creatures put out by the famous mz4250, you can now use them in GATE.
To use these models, just visit the ingame Workshop and build a new Models collection. Models added to a collection need to be a .zip file containing a model, material (optional), and/or texture (optional). Models can be .stl, .obj, or .fbx!
More features related to these models will be added in the future.
In addition to the new 3D support, there's a number of smaller quality of life updates and bug fixes to make the overall experience much smoother.
- Tokens now have adjustable heights.
- Camera controls have been tweaks to support more flexibility.
- Camera speed can now be increased when holding a button (Shift by default).
- Session loading has been streamlined to avoid stuttering on session starts.
- Tokens now indicate when they are loading a 3D model or 2D token art.
- Notifications are now displayed when maps are being uploaded or downloaded.
- Favorite rolls have been reworked to allow for any number of preconfigured rolls.
- Dice rolling buttons now have tooltips to easily determine what dice will be rolled.
- DMs can now change the ground color.
- DMs can now change grid opacity.
- Health bars now change from green to red as tokens lose health.
- Map size/offset and grid visibility are now properly saved and loaded.
