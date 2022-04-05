3D support has finally arrived

This is the biggest update in quite some time! The obvious headline is that custom 3D content is now supported. Whether you've got a custom miniature you built in HeroForge, or you've got your eyes on one of the many creatures put out by the famous mz4250, you can now use them in GATE.

To use these models, just visit the ingame Workshop and build a new Models collection. Models added to a collection need to be a .zip file containing a model, material (optional), and/or texture (optional). Models can be .stl, .obj, or .fbx!

More features related to these models will be added in the future.

In addition to the new 3D support, there's a number of smaller quality of life updates and bug fixes to make the overall experience much smoother.