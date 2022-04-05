Updates to polygon count reduction, etc.

-Changed the timing for the driver to confirm the departure signal.

*The game operation is not affected.

-Some scenery has been modified.

-Reduced the number of polygons in the mesh of tracks, etc.

-The number of lights at Tatehama Station has been reduced to lighten the load.

-Fixed a problem that the downstream blockage 9 signal was not being called out.

-A countermeasure has been added to the problem of doors that sometimes do not close.

The next step will be to renew the menu screen.

(In preparation for the implementation of conductor mode and route extension)

It is expected to take a little time to update.

Original text

喚呼方一部変更とポリゴン数削減のアップデート

・出発信号の喚呼方を変更しました。

（閉扉中でも側面監視ができるよう信号喚呼のタイミングを変更）

※ゲーム操作には影響ありません。

・風景の一部を修正しました。

・線路等のメッシュのポリゴン数を減らしました。

・館浜駅のライト個数を減らして負荷を軽減しました。

・下り閉塞9信号の喚呼がなくなっていたのを修正しました。

・ドアが閉まらないことがある問題に対策を加えました。

次はメニュー画面リニューアルを予定しています。

（車掌モード実装や路線延伸に向けての準備として）

少々アップデートまで時間がかかる見込みです。