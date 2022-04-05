v1.0.8.6 Quick Fix Patch Notes

Things have been a little quiet around here the past couple of weeks, while my partner and I took time away from work for the birth of our first child. We now have a happy and healthy baby boy in our life, and couldn't feel more blessed. And maybe a little bit exhausted. :)

Thanks to everyone for being patient with us during this busy time in my life. I'm now ready to resume Aquamarine's regular updates as per usual. To start off, here's a patch of quick fixes for some recent bug reports we received. Details below.

v1.0.8.6 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug causing creatures to sometimes move onto the same tile as the player

Fixed a bug causing some pod upgrades to not properly detect interactable objects

Fixed a bug causing some objects to not properly highlight when interactable

Fixed a bug causing some environment updates to not properly resolve

Fixed a visual issue causing the player sprite to flicker

Made other small visual updates

Please continue to share any issues you might find in our Discord, so they can be tracked down and fixed immediately. And keep your eyes out for our next big update: gamepad support!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial