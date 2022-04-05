 Skip to content

Worst World update for 5 April 2022

V5.5 | REGULAR UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8496889

Patchnotes via Steam Community

︱UPDATE WORST WORLD - ALPHA V5.5

CLICK HERE TO PLAY EARLY ACCESS

Patch note : ALPHA V5.5

If you find any bugs, please let us know in ⛔︱bugs ! ❤️

Hello everyone! New update on the multiplayer. Worst World has now dedicated servers! But what does that mean? Now when you launch the game you can only join dedicated servers. This will drastically increase your fps and connection quality. Be aware that switching to this system was really complicated and that it will potentially have problems. But the worst is behind us! 😄

Moreover full of functionality how to put the server in favorite or filter the servers are not finished so it is useless to use them!
I'm releasing a patch in some time to add them...

  • New networking system
  • More Fps
  • Some guns multiplayer bugs you found
  • alpha map changes

Next maj I fix all the settings bugs 😄

To see all current reported & patched bugs: https://trello.com/b/KucOy5GK/ww-bugs

