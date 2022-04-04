Update 4.1 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8496865 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 23:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Shaper's Blessing being able to upgraded any number of times and having an attack background frame instead of a power frame.

Fixed Pizzaz potion giving Wiz in order to give Vigor, instead of just... giving Vigor.

Fixed Crystal Beam counting cards in the exhaust pile for its gem count.

Fixed Guardian Crystal Forge event not returning Tourmaline gems with the Dismantle option.

Removed some keyword tooltips from Hexaghost cards that don't exclusively cause an effect to happen (like a card that says 'When you Advance', doesn't need the Advance mechanical tooltip to display)