Vector Assault 2 Playtest update for 4 April 2022

Beta Patch 1

Build 8496842 · Last edited by Wendy

The closed beta for Vector Assault 2 started on Friday but I think a lot of people who signed up to play potentially couldn't play because of some game breaking issues. These issues have hopefully been fixed. If not check the Playtest Discussion board for a temporary fix.

  • Fixed a bug where if you have save data pre-patch your game would soft lock. Hopefully this fixes the issues.
    • Shortened the duration of the screen clear for ship 1. It made enemies that were not alive during the initial use of the sub weapon die.

I am sorry for any inconvenience this has caused anyone. I only found out about the soft lock issue today because someone finally informed me when they tried to playtest the game. If you have an issue with the game please let me know. Feedback is really needed and that is the whole reason for the playtesting.

