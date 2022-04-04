Host your custom matches from any available servers now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8495863 · Last edited 4 April 2022 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

New Custom Match options, including flip and power up toggles, exact bot counts per team, and:

Premium players can host games on any available server in custom matches!

Option changes made by server host now shown to other players in lobby.

Players have more control over how far to dive based on how long the button is held, adjusted how dive assist works.

New competitive dive option used in ranked and as option in custom matches. Reduces amount of dive assist so that it requires more skill.

High latency games now handle double jumps and dives more consistently

Ball prediction code revamped again to be more responsive and accurate. This is a work in progress so let us know of any issues you have.

Please send in any feedback you have about the new competitive dive, the ball prediction, and if you have more options you would want for custom matches.