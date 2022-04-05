Patch 1.0.1 Apr 04 2022 Released

Greetings Builders,

Thank you all for your feedback. We're working hard on improving the game and adding new content. The building editor is making quite some progress and we're quite positive that April is still realistic for the release. We've got tons of other things on our list as well, from improving the landscaping tool to adding shopping malls to improving the traffic system (and yes, also working on the streets itself). These things will take some time. In the meantime we plan to update the game itself with regular patches every one or two weeks.

A new update has just been released. The full changelog is here:

Most industry buildings can now be moved (Button is located in the building menu)

When removing waterpipes, the system with the most knots will stay active

Resource-Icons on vehicles scale with the camera distance

Two more buyable areas have been added to certain milestones

Heavily improved the Unreal Garbage Collection (this should also reduce the number of crashes*)

Fixed a crashbug in the trading system

Fixed a crashbug in the loading system

Resource Statistics now calculate deactivated buildings correctly

Production increased for Mill and Backery

Winepress now needs glas instead of iron

Removed noise from parks for now

Some later unlocked production buildings now need more workers and offices

In the options you can now activate that audio continues while you have tabbed out of the game

Fixed multiple translation errors in various languages (Japanese update incoming soon, other languages in the future as well)

Unreal Engine 4 Logo now doesn't do that white flash at the beginning

Trading menu has a new tooltip

Harbor must be activated to work

Buying a new area doesn't open an empty menu anymore when clicking on that area

*On the crashing: You can share crashreports and savegames with us. We hope that with fixing the garbage collection most of the crashes should be gone for now (We have the game now running without a crash since 6 hours on various machines with previously crashing savegames). But you never know. So we're really thankful for the reports as they help us improving the game a lot.

Also, did you know there is a screenshot mode?